100th Security Forces Squadron Airmen preform routine weapon maintenance at RAF Mildenhall.

A U.S. Air Force 100th Security Forces Squadron armor performs weapons maintenance on an M-4 rifle at the armory at Royal Air Force Mildenhall England, Sept. 2, 2021. U.S. Air Force trainees gain M-4 weapons maintenance training at Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
|09.02.2021
|09.09.2021 03:48
|6823982
|210902-F-NR913-0107
|6048x4024
|1.57 MB
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|2
|1
