U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeremy Bell, 100th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, is issued a weapon at the armory at Royal Air Force Mildenhall England, Sept. 2, 2021. 100th SFS armors are responsible for issuing patrolmen weapons during shift changes and maintain armory inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 03:48 Photo ID: 6823981 VIRIN: 210902-F-NR913-0009 Resolution: 3030x2424 Size: 380.34 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th Security Forces Squadron Airmen preform routine weapon maintenance at RAF Mildenhall. [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.