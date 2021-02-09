Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Security Forces Squadron Airmen preform routine weapon maintenance at RAF Mildenhall.

    100th Security Forces Squadron Airmen preform routine weapon maintenance at RAF Mildenhall.

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeremy Bell, 100th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, is issued a weapon at the armory at Royal Air Force Mildenhall England, Sept. 2, 2021. 100th SFS armors are responsible for issuing patrolmen weapons during shift changes and maintain armory inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    TAGS

    USAFE
    Armory
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

