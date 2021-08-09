Liberty Village Airmen play basketball with Afghan Children

Task Force Liberty Airmen play basketball with Afghan children in Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 8, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)

