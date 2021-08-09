Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Come Home’ to sidewalk sales: September event gives families a chance to save more as they stock up for school lunches

    ‘Come Home’ to sidewalk sales: September event gives families a chance to save more as they stock up for school lunches

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    School is back and so are commissary sidewalk sales. Throughout September, stateside commissary patrons can stock up on their favorite items at significant savings during these Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) events.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 15:42
    Photo ID: 6823225
    VIRIN: 210908-O-ZZ999-003
    Resolution: 2400x1920
    Size: 823.18 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Come Home’ to sidewalk sales: September event gives families a chance to save more as they stock up for school lunches, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    'Come Home' to sidewalk sales: September event gives families a chance to save more as they stock up for school lunches

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Commissary Agency
    commissary savings
    commissary sidewalk sales
    ‘Come Home’ to sidewalk sales

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT