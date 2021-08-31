Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner nations share strengths, capabilities during PACS-21

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Air Vice Marshal Andrew Clark, Chief of Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, speaks during the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2021 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 31, 2021. The symposium consisted of a number of presentations and panel discussions covering topics ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, domain awareness, multi-domain operations and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 15:33
    Photo ID: 6823224
    VIRIN: 210831-F-EA289-0705
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partner nations share strengths, capabilities during PACS-21, by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indo-Pacific
    PACS
    Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium
    2021
    PACS21

