Air Vice Marshal Andrew Clark, Chief of Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, speaks during the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2021 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 31, 2021. The symposium consisted of a number of presentations and panel discussions covering topics ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, domain awareness, multi-domain operations and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 15:33
|Photo ID:
|6823224
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-EA289-0705
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
Partner nations share strengths, capabilities during PACS-21
