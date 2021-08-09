APPLICATIONS OF BREATH ANALYSIS:

Point-of-Care field testing of exposure to contagious infections. (Defense Imagery by MC3 Brian Wilbur)

Breath monitoring recorded for safety and possible chemical or biological exposure. (AP photo by Kenneth Lambert)

Real-time monitoring pilot health (e.g., fatigue alert) using metabolic cues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lance Cheung)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 15:40 Photo ID: 6823214 VIRIN: 210908-D-D0490-001 Resolution: 2083x1385 Size: 2.21 MB Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All in One Breath, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.