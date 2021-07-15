Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Team Buckley July 15, 2021

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler 

    Buckley Garrison

    U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Theodore Gebhardt takes part in a Meet Team Buckley personality feature on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., July 15, 2021.
    As a financial operations technician, Gebhardt's responsibilities include helping members with their travel reimbursements and handling separation and retirement briefings.

    finance
    Meet Team Buckley

