U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenton Waring, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing personnel support for contingency operations non-commissioned officer in charge, speaks to evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 3, 2021. Over 30,000 evacuees have received support such as temporary lodging, food, medical screening and treatment and more at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 11:53
|Photo ID:
|6822697
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-XM048-2038
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.56 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PERSCO: Total Accountability [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Caleb Kimmell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
