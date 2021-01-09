PERSCO: Total Accountability

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenton Waring, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing personnel support for contingency operations non-commissioned officer in charge, speaks to evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 3, 2021. Over 30,000 evacuees have received support such as temporary lodging, food, medical screening and treatment and more at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)

