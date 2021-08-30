Airman 1st Class Joslin Lorenzo, 86th Security Forces defender, dances with evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Aug. 30, 2021. Augmentees, volunteers and security forces work together to ensure the safety of the evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. (Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 11:31
|Photo ID:
|6822656
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-CX918-0157
|Resolution:
|5509x3673
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Augmentees and Security Forces interact with evacuees, by SrA Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT