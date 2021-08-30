Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Augmentees and Security Forces interact with evacuees

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Joslin Lorenzo, 86th Security Forces defender, dances with evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Aug. 30, 2021. Augmentees, volunteers and security forces work together to ensure the safety of the evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. (Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 11:31
    Photo ID: 6822656
    VIRIN: 210830-F-CX918-0157
    Resolution: 5509x3673
    Size: 11.05 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Augmentees and Security Forces interact with evacuees, by SrA Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

