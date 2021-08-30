Augmentees and Security Forces interact with evacuees

Airman 1st Class Joslin Lorenzo, 86th Security Forces defender, dances with evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Aug. 30, 2021. Augmentees, volunteers and security forces work together to ensure the safety of the evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. (Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

