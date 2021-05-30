Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Events of 9/11 spurred new generation of Army Family experience, evolution

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2021

    Photo by Staci-Jill Burnley 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The Burnleys reside in Bettendorf, Iowa. Col. Todd Burnley is assigned as chief of staff at the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command and Staci-Jill is a public affairs specialist at the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, both headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. Also pictured are their daughters, Caroline (left) and Catherine (right).

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 10:12
    Photo ID: 6822489
    VIRIN: 210530-O-CW032-249
    Resolution: 1292x1794
    Size: 249.34 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    This work, Events of 9/11 spurred new generation of Army Family experience, evolution, by Staci-Jill Burnley, identified by DVIDS

    military spouse
    resiliency
    army
    army family
    army spouse

