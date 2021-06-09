Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Supports Evacuees from Afghanistan at Naval Station Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 06, 2021) Army Spc. James Pippin and 1st Lt. Brian Marrero work at the tactical operations center for the temporary living facility at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Sep. 06, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

