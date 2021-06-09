U.S. Army Supports Evacuees from Afghanistan at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 06, 2021) Army Spc. James Pippin and 1st Lt. Brian Marrero work at the tactical operations center for the temporary living facility at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Sep. 06, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

