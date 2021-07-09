Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brian Ivy, the 41st Field Artillery Brigade Targeting Officer, and his team work alongside British Royal Air Force Squadron Leader Graham Ford, the 3rd United Kingdom Division Air Liaison Officer, during Saber Junction 21 at Hohenfels, German on Sept. 7, 2021.

Soldiers from the 41st FAB assist the 3rd UK Division team in targeting and fire mission processing as well as coordination with 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment as part of the higher command fires element for 2d Cavalry Regiment during Saber Junction 21. (Official photo by Maj. Joe Bush).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 06:39 Photo ID: 6822198 VIRIN: 210907-A-BG594-001 Resolution: 4480x6216 Size: 7.83 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st FAB takes part in SJ21, by MAJ Joseph Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.