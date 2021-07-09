Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB takes part in SJ21

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Maj. Joseph Bush 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brian Ivy, the 41st Field Artillery Brigade Targeting Officer, and his team work alongside British Royal Air Force Squadron Leader Graham Ford, the 3rd United Kingdom Division Air Liaison Officer, during Saber Junction 21 at Hohenfels, German on Sept. 7, 2021.
    Soldiers from the 41st FAB assist the 3rd UK Division team in targeting and fire mission processing as well as coordination with 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment as part of the higher command fires element for 2d Cavalry Regiment during Saber Junction 21. (Official photo by Maj. Joe Bush).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 06:39
    Photo ID: 6822198
    VIRIN: 210907-A-BG594-001
    Resolution: 4480x6216
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB takes part in SJ21, by MAJ Joseph Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    Railgunners
    41st Field Artillery Brigade
    3rd United Kingdom Division
    SaberJunction

