    Thank your troops, community leaders tell National Guard chief in Louisiana

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with community leaders during a visit to assess the Hurricane Ida response and thank troops, New Orleans, Louisiana, Sept. 7, 2021. This image was acquired using a cellular device. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 22:06
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    National Guard Bureau
    Louisiana National Guard
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Hurricane Ida
    Daniel Hokanson
    troop visit

