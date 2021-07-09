Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with community leaders during a visit to assess the Hurricane Ida response and thank troops, New Orleans, Louisiana, Sept. 7, 2021. This image was acquired using a cellular device. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

Thank your troops, community leaders tell National Guard chief in Louisiana, by MSG Jim Greenhill