Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with community leaders during a visit to assess the Hurricane Ida response and thank troops, New Orleans, Louisiana, Sept. 7, 2021. This image was acquired using a cellular device. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)
|09.07.2021
Thank your troops, community leaders tell National Guard chief in Louisiana
