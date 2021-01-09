Partner nations share strengths, capabilities during PACS-21

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass signs a Charter document which agreed upon and signed by senior enlisted leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region at the Battleship U.S.S. Missouri, Ford Island, Hawaii, during a Senior Enlisted Leadership Summit, Sep. 1, 2021. The Charter document laid out goals to strengthen relationships and focus on prosperity and security for all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)

Date Taken: 09.01.2021
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US