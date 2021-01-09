Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner nations share strengths, capabilities during PACS-21

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass signs a Charter document which agreed upon and signed by senior enlisted leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region at the Battleship U.S.S. Missouri, Ford Island, Hawaii, during a Senior Enlisted Leadership Summit, Sep. 1, 2021. The Charter document laid out goals to strengthen relationships and focus on prosperity and security for all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partner nations share strengths, capabilities during PACS-21, by SSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indo-Pacific
    PACS
    Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium
    2021
    PACS21

