Remembering our Fallen HSC-8 Shipmates

On Sept. 5, the U.S. Navy released the names of the five Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 crew members who died, Aug. 31, when their helicopter crashed into the sea. The Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy sends its heartfelt condolences and prayers to their families, friends, and shipmates during this difficult time.

