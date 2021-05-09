Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering our Fallen HSC-8 Shipmates

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    On Sept. 5, the U.S. Navy released the names of the five Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 crew members who died, Aug. 31, when their helicopter crashed into the sea. The Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy sends its heartfelt condolences and prayers to their families, friends, and shipmates during this difficult time.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering our Fallen HSC-8 Shipmates, by PO1 Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    HSC-8

