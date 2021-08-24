Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kirtland: Air power anytime, anywhere

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Jade Mitchko, 377th Maintenance Squadron munitions specialist, replaces ammunition in an ammunition canister at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 24, 2021. Some of Mitchko’s daily duties include maintaining munitions in storage and inspecting ammunition to ensure the safety and mission readiness of Team Kirtland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 17:16
    Photo ID: 6821663
    VIRIN: 210824-F-ST571-1035
    Resolution: 5332x3548
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kirtland: Air power anytime, anywhere, by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air power
    Team Kirtland
    Ready AF

