Team Kirtland: Air power anytime, anywhere

U.S. Air Force Airman Jade Mitchko, 377th Maintenance Squadron munitions specialist, replaces ammunition in an ammunition canister at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 24, 2021. Some of Mitchko’s daily duties include maintaining munitions in storage and inspecting ammunition to ensure the safety and mission readiness of Team Kirtland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

