    Hill AFB Airman awarded AFSA Airman of the Year

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Lelauni Sanders, Air Force Sustainment Center Contracting Directorate, pictured here Aug. 23, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, was recently recognized as the Air Force Sergeants Association International Airman of the Year. Sanders is a member of Hill's AFSA Chapter 1163, The Beehive Chapter, which was also recognized for the 2020 International Exemplary Achievement Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB Airman awarded AFSA Airman of the Year, by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFSA
    Hill AFB
    Airman of the Year

