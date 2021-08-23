Senior Airman Lelauni Sanders, Air Force Sustainment Center Contracting Directorate, pictured here Aug. 23, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, was recently recognized as the Air Force Sergeants Association International Airman of the Year. Sanders is a member of Hill's AFSA Chapter 1163, The Beehive Chapter, which was also recognized for the 2020 International Exemplary Achievement Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6821662 VIRIN: 210823-F-EF974-1039 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.32 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hill AFB Airman awarded AFSA Airman of the Year, by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.