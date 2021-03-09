Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am Navy Medicine – Sailor of the Quarter, MAP appointed – HM2 Kyra James

    I am Navy Medicine – Sailor of the Quarter, MAP appointed – HM2 Kyra James

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    A wrap of the MAP…Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kyra James (right) is advanced in rate as one of a Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMTRC) Bremerton’s select chosen few for the Navy’s Meritoriously Advancement Program (MAP), which allows commanding officers to acknowledge Sailors like James who have demonstrated they are ready for the next level of responsibility by promoting them to the next highest paygrade. James was also recently recognized as her command’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

