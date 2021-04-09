U.S. Army General Mark Milley tours Rhine Ordnance Barracks in support of Operation Allies Refuge

U.S. Army General Mark Milley, the 20th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, (center-left) and distinguished members of his staff are given a tour by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Smith (center-right), commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command at the Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, September 4th 2021. Gen. Milley checked on the welfare and operations of all the Soldiers, Staff, Volunteers, and Afghan travelers as we support the evacuation mission on ROB. He was able to see first hand all of the hard work 21st Theater Sustainment Command is conducting to fully support this humanitarian mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katelyn Myers)

