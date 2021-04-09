Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army General Mark Milley tours Rhine Ordnance Barracks in support of Operation Allies Refuge

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Spc. Katelyn Myers 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army General Mark Milley, the 20th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, (center-left) and distinguished members of his staff are given a tour by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Smith (center-right), commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command at the Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, September 4th 2021. Gen. Milley checked on the welfare and operations of all the Soldiers, Staff, Volunteers, and Afghan travelers as we support the evacuation mission on ROB. He was able to see first hand all of the hard work 21st Theater Sustainment Command is conducting to fully support this humanitarian mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katelyn Myers)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 14:17
    Photo ID: 6821416
    VIRIN: 210904-A-UK329-0037
    Resolution: 4522x3015
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army General Mark Milley tours Rhine Ordnance Barracks in support of Operation Allies Refuge, by SPC Katelyn Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

