    NATO, Ramstein Bilateral moved

    NATO, Ramstein Bilateral moved

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    NATO members stand by to help move luggage at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. NATO allies have been essential in assisting in Operation Allies Refuge and have helped support evacuees and partners alike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO, Ramstein Bilateral moved [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOMAfgEvac

