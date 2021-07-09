NATO, Ramstein Bilateral moved

NATO members stand by to help move luggage at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. NATO allies have been essential in assisting in Operation Allies Refuge and have helped support evacuees and partners alike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
