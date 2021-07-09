Royal Netherlands Air Force Lt. Col. Erik Berghuijs, fist bumps with a child at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. Berghuijs and other NATO members helped ease evacuee concerns by loading their families on to a C-130 aircraft to be sent to an onward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 11:06
|Photo ID:
|6821038
|VIRIN:
|210907-F-JM042-1092
|Resolution:
|5604x4024
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO, Ramstein bilateral move [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
