U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Benjamin P. Line, a certified military tester with the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, selects a healthy vegetable at the commissary June 29, 2021. August is Performance Triad month, and the Army Public Health Center recommends following the P3 nutrition guidelines. (U.S. Army photo by Graham Snodgrass)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 10:45
|Photo ID:
|6821026
|VIRIN:
|210629-A-KQ948-0023
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Performance Triad Month, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
