Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Performance Triad Month

    Performance Triad Month

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Graham Snodgrass 

    Army Public Health Center

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Benjamin P. Line, a certified military tester with the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, selects a healthy vegetable at the commissary June 29, 2021. August is Performance Triad month, and the Army Public Health Center recommends following the P3 nutrition guidelines. (U.S. Army photo by Graham Snodgrass)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 10:45
    Photo ID: 6821026
    VIRIN: 210629-A-KQ948-0023
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Performance Triad Month, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commissary
    Health
    Nutrition
    P3
    Army Public Health Center
    Performance Triad Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT