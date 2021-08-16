New York State Military Museum Marks 9/11 anniversary with exhibit

A New York Police Department parking enforcement vehicle which was crushed when the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center collapsed in Manhattan after jet liners were crashed into them by hijackers, is unloaded outside the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs New York on August 16, 2021. The vehicle, on loan from the New York State Museum, will be part of an exhibit at the museum, run by the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, on the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

