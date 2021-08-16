Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York State Military Museum Marks 9/11 anniversary with exhibit

    SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    A New York Police Department parking enforcement vehicle which was crushed when the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center collapsed in Manhattan after jet liners were crashed into them by hijackers, is unloaded outside the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs New York on August 16, 2021. The vehicle, on loan from the New York State Museum, will be part of an exhibit at the museum, run by the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, on the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

    New York State Military Museum marks 9/11 anniversary with a special exhibit

