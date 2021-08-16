A New York Police Department parking enforcement vehicle which was crushed when the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center collapsed in Manhattan after jet liners were crashed into them by hijackers, is unloaded outside the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs New York on August 16, 2021. The vehicle, on loan from the New York State Museum, will be part of an exhibit at the museum, run by the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, on the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 09:34
|Photo ID:
|6820940
|VIRIN:
|210816-Z-A3538-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York State Military Museum Marks 9/11 anniversary with exhibit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New York State Military Museum marks 9/11 anniversary with a special exhibit
LEAVE A COMMENT