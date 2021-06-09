Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard response crews assesses fishing boats lodged against a destroyed structure and sunken fishing vessels in the bayou Sept. 6, 2021, following Hurricane Ida in Southeast Louisiana. Coast Guard crews from across the nation have surged to Southeastern Louisiana to conduct hazard assessments in order to identify and prioritize threats to the environment and navigable waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

