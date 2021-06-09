Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

Coast Guard response crews assesses fishing boats lodged against a destroyed structure and sunken fishing vessels in the bayou Sept. 6, 2021, following Hurricane Ida in Southeast Louisiana. Coast Guard crews from across the nation have surged to Southeastern Louisiana to conduct hazard assessments in order to identify and prioritize threats to the environment and navigable waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

