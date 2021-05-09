Capt. Aaron Miley and Michael Maaninen, both deployed from Honolulu District, are supporting quality assurance for the Temporary Emergency Power mission assignment from FEMA. Today they oversaw a generator installation at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. (Photo by Carol Vernon)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6820079
|VIRIN:
|210905-A-EN999-1003
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|592.38 KB
|Location:
|THIBODAUX, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida Power Mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT