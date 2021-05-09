Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ida Power Mission

    Hurricane Ida Power Mission

    THIBODAUX, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Capt. Aaron Miley and Michael Maaninen, both deployed from Honolulu District, are supporting quality assurance for the Temporary Emergency Power mission assignment from FEMA. Today they oversaw a generator installation at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. (Photo by Carol Vernon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 10:09
    Photo ID: 6820079
    VIRIN: 210905-A-EN999-1003
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 592.38 KB
    Location: THIBODAUX, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida Power Mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Hurricane Ida
    Ida
    Temporary Power

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT