Hurricane Ida Power Mission

Capt. Aaron Miley and Michael Maaninen, both deployed from Honolulu District, are supporting quality assurance for the Temporary Emergency Power mission assignment from FEMA. Today they oversaw a generator installation at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. (Photo by Carol Vernon)

