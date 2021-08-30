NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 30, 2021) A volunteer for the United Service Organizations (USO) places snacks donated by members of the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Community, local Spanish community, American Red Cross, and Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society on a tray to be served to evacuees from Afghanistan when their flight lands Aug. 30, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 09:48 Photo ID: 6820076 VIRIN: 210830-N-CO014-1030 Resolution: 3372x2248 Size: 1.83 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteers at NAVSTA Rota Support Evacuees from Afghanistan, by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.