A German service member stands at the food tent with volunteer U.S. Airmen prior to serving lunch to evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 5, 2021. The arrival of the German military came in response to a limited number of U.S. military members being capable of supporting due to tremendous demand and normal mission operations remaining unchanged. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 09:38 Photo ID: 6820074 VIRIN: 210905-F-JR816-2024 Resolution: 8256x4531 Size: 2.31 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German allies partner with RAB in support of OAR, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.