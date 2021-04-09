Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German allies partner with RAB in support of OAR

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2021

    A German service member stands at the food tent with volunteer U.S. Airmen prior to serving lunch to evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 5, 2021. The arrival of the German military came in response to a limited number of U.S. military members being capable of supporting due to tremendous demand and normal mission operations remaining unchanged. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

