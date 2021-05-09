Texas Guard Ida Respones

Members of the 149th Fighter Wing hand out supplies to community members in Raceland, LA, at a supply distribution point during hurricane Ida response 5, Sept. 2021. The Gunfighters fed 582 families during the day's operation.

