    Ángel de los Andes participants are briefed on AERONet

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lucas Connolly, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) desk officer, shows a medical team member how to use a mobile app utilizing the AERONet system during a familiarization session at Exercise Ángel de los Andes outside of Rionegro, Colombia, August 31, 2021. The system provides real-time force tracking, command and control and ISR capabilities, enabling the constant connectivity critical to search and rescue interoperability when conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations alongside our partners in the Americas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Stephanie Schonberger)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 15:01
    Location: RIONEGRO, CO 
