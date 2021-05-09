Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard continues assessments to Hurricane Ida impacted areas

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Sector New Orleans invesitgations divvision personnel team up with Sector New Orleans commercial fishing vessel examiners Sept. 5, 2021 to assess conditions in St. Bernard Parish and eastern Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana during on going port and waterways assessments to Hurricane Ida impacted areas along the Gulf Coast region. Port and waterways assessments are essential to ensuring port infrastructures, piers and waterways are safe for vessels to transit through to continue the flow of commerce and reduce the economic impact storms have on the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Pablo Callejas)

    TAGS

    NOLA
    Hurricane Ida
    Coast Guard
    D8
    Storm21
    USCGIda

