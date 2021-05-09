Coast Guard Sector New Orleans invesitgations divvision personnel team up with Sector New Orleans commercial fishing vessel examiners Sept. 5, 2021 to assess conditions in St. Bernard Parish and eastern Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana during on going port and waterways assessments to Hurricane Ida impacted areas along the Gulf Coast region. Port and waterways assessments are essential to ensuring port infrastructures, piers and waterways are safe for vessels to transit through to continue the flow of commerce and reduce the economic impact storms have on the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Pablo Callejas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2021 Date Posted: 09.05.2021 13:46 Photo ID: 6819616 VIRIN: 210905-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 1500x1125 Size: 1.59 MB Location: LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard continues assessments to Hurricane Ida impacted areas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.