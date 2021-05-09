Coast Guard rescues 4 from yacht taking on water near Bolivar Peninsula, Texas

A 52-foot yacht sits hard aground and partially submerged in the vicinity of the North Jetty near the Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston, Texas, Sept. 5, 2021. A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew rescued four people who were aboard the yacht when it ran aground and began taking on water at about 1 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 12:05
|Photo ID:
|6819566
|VIRIN:
|210905-G-G0105-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
