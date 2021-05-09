A 52-foot yacht sits hard aground and partially submerged in the vicinity of the North Jetty near the Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston, Texas, Sept. 5, 2021. A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew rescued four people who were aboard the yacht when it ran aground and began taking on water at about 1 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2021 Date Posted: 09.05.2021 12:05 Photo ID: 6819566 VIRIN: 210905-G-G0105-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.07 MB Location: GALVESTON, TX, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 from yacht taking on water near Bolivar Peninsula, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.