    Coast Guard rescues 4 from yacht taking on water near Bolivar Peninsula, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A 52-foot yacht sits hard aground and partially submerged in the vicinity of the North Jetty near the Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston, Texas, Sept. 5, 2021. A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew rescued four people who were aboard the yacht when it ran aground and began taking on water at about 1 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

    TAGS

    SAR
    Uscg
    rescue
    aground
    yacht
    taking on water

