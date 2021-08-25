The lifesavers at Coast Guard Station Fairport

The crew at Coast Guard Station Fairport in Ohio on Aug. 25, 2021. This team is responsible for saving a local diner's life by administering CPR at dinner in a local restaurant. [From left to right] Petty Officer 3rd Class Madeline Watt, Petty Officer 2nd Class James Woods, Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Fields, Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Hower, Seaman Emma Spurlock, Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Reaser, Seaman Apprentice Caroline Murdock. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Timothy Zorichak)
Coast Guard performs CPR on woman at restaurant near Fairport, Ohio
