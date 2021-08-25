Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The lifesavers at Coast Guard Station Fairport

    FAIRPORT, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew at Coast Guard Station Fairport in Ohio on Aug. 25, 2021. This team is responsible for saving a local diner's life by administering CPR at dinner in a local restaurant. [From left to right] Petty Officer 3rd Class Madeline Watt, Petty Officer 2nd Class James Woods, Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Fields, Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Hower, Seaman Emma Spurlock, Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Reaser, Seaman Apprentice Caroline Murdock. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Timothy Zorichak)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The lifesavers at Coast Guard Station Fairport, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard performs CPR on woman at restaurant near Fairport, Ohio

    TAGS

    saving lives
    Coast Guard
    community

