First Afghan Evacuees arrive at Camp Atterbury

The first Afghan Evacuees to arrive at Camp Atterbury on Sept. 2, 2021, are greeted by 2nd Battalion, 7th Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers. The troops will provide transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and logistics support in support of Operation Allies Welcome. (Indiana National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Bien, released)

