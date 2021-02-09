Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Afghan Evacuees arrive at Camp Atterbury

    First Afghan Evacuees arrive at Camp Atterbury

    EDINBURGH, IN, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jesse Bien 

    Camp Atterbury Public Affairs

    The first Afghan Evacuees to arrive at Camp Atterbury on Sept. 2, 2021, are greeted by 2nd Battalion, 7th Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers. The troops will provide transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and logistics support in support of Operation Allies Welcome. (Indiana National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Bien, released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 17:51
    Photo ID: 6819286
    VIRIN: 210902-A-OE190-235
    Resolution: 633x510
    Size: 332.15 KB
    Location: EDINBURGH, IN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Afghan Evacuees arrive at Camp Atterbury, by CPT Jesse Bien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Allies Welcome Camp Atterbury

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT