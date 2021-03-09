Joint Task Force-Haiti Support to Haiti Earthquake Relief

Graphic depicting updates from U.S. military support to earthquake relief efforts in Haiti. Text: At the request of the government of Haiti and in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, Joint Task Force-Haiti conducted foreign disaster assistance operations Aug. 15 - Sept. 2 to aid victims of a devastating earthquake in Haiti’s Southern Claw as part of a whole-of-government effort. 19 helicopters, 6 ships and 8 transport aircraft. 671 total missions (DoD and U.S. Coast Guard). 587,950 pounds transported. 477 people assisted or rescued. Numbers reflect operations from Aug. 15 - Sept. 2, 2021. (Graphic produced by SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

