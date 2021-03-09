Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Haiti Support to Haiti Earthquake Relief

    Joint Task Force-Haiti Support to Haiti Earthquake Relief

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    Graphic depicting updates from U.S. military support to earthquake relief efforts in Haiti. Text: At the request of the government of Haiti and in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, Joint Task Force-Haiti conducted foreign disaster assistance operations Aug. 15 - Sept. 2 to aid victims of a devastating earthquake in Haiti’s Southern Claw as part of a whole-of-government effort. 19 helicopters, 6 ships and 8 transport aircraft. 671 total missions (DoD and U.S. Coast Guard). 587,950 pounds transported. 477 people assisted or rescued. Numbers reflect operations from Aug. 15 - Sept. 2, 2021. (Graphic produced by SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 13:25
    Photo ID: 6819231
    VIRIN: 210903-A-BS728-001
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Haiti Support to Haiti Earthquake Relief, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    earthquake
    Haiti
    SOUTHCOM
    JTFHAITI-2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT