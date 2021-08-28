Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Brickyard’ Soldiers case colors after nine-month Kuwait deployment

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell, Sr., commander of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks at a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Aug. 28, 2021. The ceremony was symbolic of 3rd ESC, deployed out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, assuming the operational command post mission for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command from the 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary S. Katzenberger)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 07:16
    Photo ID: 6819032
    VIRIN: 210828-A-RV385-017
    Resolution: 4750x3167
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    &lsquo;Brickyard&rsquo; Soldiers case colors after nine-month Kuwait deployment

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

