‘Brickyard’ Soldiers case colors after nine-month Kuwait deployment

Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell, Sr., commander of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks at a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Aug. 28, 2021. The ceremony was symbolic of 3rd ESC, deployed out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, assuming the operational command post mission for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command from the 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary S. Katzenberger)

