Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Questions and Answers at Roi Town Hall

    Questions and Answers at Roi Town Hall

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    08.25.2021

    Photo by James Brantley 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Thomas Pugsley met with personnel from Roi during a town hall on Aug. 25, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 00:11
    Photo ID: 6818766
    VIRIN: 210825-A-RI322-1004
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Questions and Answers at Roi Town Hall, by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Questions and Answers at USAG-KA Roi Town Hall

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marshall Islands

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT