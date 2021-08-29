Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Portland (LPD 27) MH60S flight ops [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Portland (LPD 27) MH60S flight ops

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), guide a MH-60S Sea Hawk with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC), as it lands aboard Portland, Aug. 30, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 18:59
    Photo ID: 6818636
    VIRIN: 210830-M-PO838-1068
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Portland (LPD 27) MH60S flight ops [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    MH60S
    MH60
    11thMEU
    Avation
    USSPortland
    LPD27

