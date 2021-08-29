U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), guide a MH-60S Sea Hawk with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC), as it lands aboard Portland, Aug. 30, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 18:59 Photo ID: 6818636 VIRIN: 210830-M-PO838-1068 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.84 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Portland (LPD 27) MH60S flight ops [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.