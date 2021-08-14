Reserve Citizen Airmen put skills to test at exercise Patriot Warrior 2021 at Fort McCoy

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron with the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., arrives at Fort McCoy, Wis., for aeromedical evacuation training during exercise Patriot Warrior '21 at Fort McCoy on Aug. 13, 2021. Patriot Warrior is Air Force Reserve Command's premier exercise providing Airmen an opportunity to train with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support. The exercise builds on capabilities for the future fight, increasing the readiness, lethality and agility of the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg, Air Force Reserve)

