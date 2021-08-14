Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Citizen Airmen put skills to test at exercise Patriot Warrior 2021 at Fort McCoy

    Reserve Citizen Airmen put skills to test at exercise Patriot Warrior 2021 at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron with the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., arrives at Fort McCoy, Wis., for aeromedical evacuation training during exercise Patriot Warrior '21 at Fort McCoy on Aug. 13, 2021. Patriot Warrior is Air Force Reserve Command's premier exercise providing Airmen an opportunity to train with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support. The exercise builds on capabilities for the future fight, increasing the readiness, lethality and agility of the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg, Air Force Reserve)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 14:40
    Photo ID: 6818294
    VIRIN: 210813-F-IZ286-6634
    Resolution: 4927x2771
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Citizen Airmen put skills to test at exercise Patriot Warrior 2021 at Fort McCoy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reserve Citizen Airmen put skills to test at exercise Patriot Warrior 2021 at Fort McCoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Combat Camera Squadron
    Combat Camera
    Fort McCoy
    PatriotWarrior
    PW21
    PatriotWarrior2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT