Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, center, listens to recruiters for the New York Air National Guard's 174th Attack Wing while visiting the wing exhibit at the Great New York State Fair on Sept. 2, 2021. The wing uses their annual exhibit at the fair as a key recruiting opportunity. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ty-leal Hodge)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 13:50
|Photo ID:
|6818213
|VIRIN:
|210902-Z-A3538-1045
|Resolution:
|3637x2995
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruiters work NY State Fair, by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Air Guard Recruiters appeal to State Fair visitors
LEAVE A COMMENT