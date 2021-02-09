Recruiters work NY State Fair

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, center, listens to recruiters for the New York Air National Guard's 174th Attack Wing while visiting the wing exhibit at the Great New York State Fair on Sept. 2, 2021. The wing uses their annual exhibit at the fair as a key recruiting opportunity. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ty-leal Hodge)

