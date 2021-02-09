Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiters work NY State Fair

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, center, listens to recruiters for the New York Air National Guard's 174th Attack Wing while visiting the wing exhibit at the Great New York State Fair on Sept. 2, 2021. The wing uses their annual exhibit at the fair as a key recruiting opportunity. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ty-leal Hodge)

    NY Air Guard Recruiters appeal to State Fair visitors

    Air National Guard

    New York Air National Guard
    recruiters
    174th Attack Wing
    New York State Fair
    Major General Ray Shields

