    Apaches Out

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence AH-64 Apache helicopters take off at the beginning of the training day at Fort Rucker, Alabama, August 2, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apaches Out, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

