U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence AH-64 Apache helicopters take off at the beginning of the training day at Fort Rucker, Alabama, August 2, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 11:24 Photo ID: 6818089 VIRIN: 210902-A-MD562-088 Resolution: 4566x3044 Size: 10.53 MB Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Apaches Out, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.