U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence AH-64 Apache helicopters take off at the beginning of the training day at Fort Rucker, Alabama, August 2, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 11:24
|Photo ID:
|6818089
|VIRIN:
|210902-A-MD562-088
|Resolution:
|4566x3044
|Size:
|10.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Apaches Out, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
