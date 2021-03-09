Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads $51 million cocaine shipment in San Juan, Puerto Rico, following a drug bust near the British Virgin Islands

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge crew offloaded approximately 1,700 kilograms of seized cocaine at Coast Guard Base San Juan Friday, following the disruption go-fast vessel smuggling attempt by Coast Guard and British Virgin Islands authorities near Anegada, British Virgin Islands. The seized cocaine has an estimated wholesale value of approximately $51 million dollars. This disruption and seizure is the result of multi-agency efforts involving the Caribbean Border Interagency Group and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 10:50
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    TAGS

    British Virgin Islands
    Sector San Juan
    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge
    700 kg cocaine bust
