The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge crew offloaded approximately 1,700 kilograms of seized cocaine at Coast Guard Base San Juan Friday, following the disruption go-fast vessel smuggling attempt by Coast Guard and British Virgin Islands authorities near Anegada, British Virgin Islands. The seized cocaine has an estimated wholesale value of approximately $51 million dollars. This disruption and seizure is the result of multi-agency efforts involving the Caribbean Border Interagency Group and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 10:50
|Photo ID:
|6818084
|VIRIN:
|210903-G-KA744-1001
|Resolution:
|3785x3021
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|72
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard offloads $51 million cocaine shipment in San Juan, Puerto Rico, following a drug bust near the British Virgin Islands, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
