Louisiana Governor holds news conference

Memphis District Commander Col. Zachary Miller recently concluded three days of surveying Hurricane Ida damage in the 10 hardest hit parishes with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. He joined Gov. Edwards at a news conference along with other officials, including U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, Congressman Steve Scalise, Lt. Gov. Williams Nungesser, and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. At the live news conference, Gov. Edwards announced that the USACE Operation Blue Roof Program is active with the goal of getting as many houses into livable condition as possible. Col. Miller also answered questions about USACE support to FEMA missions in the state and Jefferson Parish.

