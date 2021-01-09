Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Louisiana Governor holds news conference

    Louisiana Governor holds news conference

    GRETNA, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District

    Memphis District Commander Col. Zachary Miller recently concluded three days of surveying Hurricane Ida damage in the 10 hardest hit parishes with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. He joined Gov. Edwards at a news conference along with other officials, including U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, Congressman Steve Scalise, Lt. Gov. Williams Nungesser, and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. At the live news conference, Gov. Edwards announced that the USACE Operation Blue Roof Program is active with the goal of getting as many houses into livable condition as possible. Col. Miller also answered questions about USACE support to FEMA missions in the state and Jefferson Parish.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 10:20
    Photo ID: 6818078
    VIRIN: 210901-A-A1426-0002
    Resolution: 1049x860
    Size: 268.09 KB
    Location: GRETNA, MA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana Governor holds news conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    USACE
    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Memphis District
    Operation Blue Roof

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT