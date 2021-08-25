Senior Airman Jasmyn Farmer, 379th Expeditionary Comptroller Squadron budget analyst, poses for a photo Aug. 25, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Farmer helped start an initiative to reunite families that arrived at Al Udeid Air Base after evacuating Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 08:49
|Photo ID:
|6817992
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-AL900-1330
|Resolution:
|5472x3641
|Size:
|10.4 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen reunite Afghanistan evacuees with family, by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen reunite Afghanistan evacuees with family
