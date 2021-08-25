Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen reunite Afghanistan evacuees with family

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jasmyn Farmer, 379th Expeditionary Comptroller Squadron budget analyst, poses for a photo Aug. 25, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Farmer helped start an initiative to reunite families that arrived at Al Udeid Air Base after evacuating Afghanistan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 08:49
    Photo ID: 6817992
    VIRIN: 210825-F-AL900-1330
    Resolution: 5472x3641
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen reunite Afghanistan evacuees with family, by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Afghanistan
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    379AEW
    Senior Airman Noah Coger

