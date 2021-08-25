U.S. Army and Air Force service members participate in Al Dhafra Air Base’s first Lighting and Safety Glow Walk, Aug. 25, 2021. Members and volunteers of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention & Response program hosted the event to allow the community to identify potentially unsafe locations around base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 07:40
|Photo ID:
|6817937
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-VZ160-1001
|Resolution:
|7892x4440
|Size:
|22.54 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
380th AEW SAPR team lights the path of empowering Airmen
