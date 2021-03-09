Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Overclocked’ garrison operations team works behind the scenes

    ‘Overclocked’ garrison operations team works behind the scenes

    GERMANY

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Bill Dial, Chief of Operations for the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leads the afternoon Operation Allies Refuge synchronization session at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, Sept. 2, 2021. Photos by Stefan Alford. Photo illustration by Jason Tudor.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 03:35
    Photo ID: 6817832
    VIRIN: 210903-O-SK857-324
    Resolution: 3072x2304
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Overclocked’ garrison operations team works behind the scenes, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Overclocked&rsquo; garrison operations team works behind the scenes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_Europe
    AlliesRefuge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT