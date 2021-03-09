Bill Dial, Chief of Operations for the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leads the afternoon Operation Allies Refuge synchronization session at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, Sept. 2, 2021. Photos by Stefan Alford. Photo illustration by Jason Tudor.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 03:35 Photo ID: 6817832 VIRIN: 210903-O-SK857-324 Resolution: 3072x2304 Size: 1.18 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Overclocked’ garrison operations team works behind the scenes, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.