    Coast Guard rescues two kayakers off Maui

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Maui rescue a distressed kayaker off Maui, Sept. 2, 2021. Coast Guard stations train continually in order to respond to search and rescue cases that require a rapid response. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 00:55
    Photo ID: 6817803
    VIRIN: 210902-G-UE432-842
    Resolution: 1024x576
    Size: 195.67 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues two kayakers off Maui, by PO3 David Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Maui
    Coast Guard Station Maui

