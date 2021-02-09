A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Maui rescue a distressed kayaker off Maui, Sept. 2, 2021. Coast Guard stations train continually in order to respond to search and rescue cases that require a rapid response. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 00:55
|Photo ID:
|6817803
|VIRIN:
|210902-G-UE432-842
|Resolution:
|1024x576
|Size:
|195.67 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard rescues two kayakers off Maui, by PO3 David Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
