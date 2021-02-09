Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Hosts Partner Nation Roundtable Setting Sights on the Future

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210902-N-DB801-0001
    MAYPORT, Fla. - (Sept. 2, 2021) -- Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet, hosts leadership from 10 South American partner nations for a virtual roundtable discussion, Sept. 2, 2021. Gabrielson also introduced his replacement, Rear Adm. James Aiken, who will take command on Sept. 3, to the partner nation’s leadership. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    U.S. 4TH FLEET
    U.S. NAVSO
    VIRTUAL PARTNER NATION ROUNDTABLE
    SOUTH AMERICAN NATIONS

