    Presidio of Monterey builds antiterrorism awareness with drills, training, outreach

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Janice Quenga, U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey antiterrorism officer, reads the Antiterrorism Awareness Month Proclamation at garrison headquarters, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Aug. 24.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 18:51
    Photo ID: 6817585
    VIRIN: 210902-A-IT218-004
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 18.97 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidio of Monterey builds antiterrorism awareness with drills, training, outreach, by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    Antiterrorism Awareness Month
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

