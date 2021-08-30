Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TDIVE hosts “Having the Difficult Conversations” event

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lakisha Croley 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Tyndall Diversity, Inclusion, Vulnerability and Equity Council facilitates progressive education, tools and solutions fostering an inclusive force that recognizes and incorporates all of Team Tyndall and operates based off of members’ collective efforts. TDIV&E is a wing program open to all who encourage and promote diversity and inclusion within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force graphic illustration by Master Sgt. Lakisha A. Croley)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 18:33
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, TDIVE hosts “Having the Difficult Conversations” event, by MSgt Lakisha Croley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TDIVE hosts &ldquo;Having the Difficult Conversations&rdquo; event

    Tyndall AFB
    325th FW
    diversity and inclusion
    TDIV&E

