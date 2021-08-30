The Tyndall Diversity, Inclusion, Vulnerability and Equity Council facilitates progressive education, tools and solutions fostering an inclusive force that recognizes and incorporates all of Team Tyndall and operates based off of members’ collective efforts. TDIV&E is a wing program open to all who encourage and promote diversity and inclusion within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force graphic illustration by Master Sgt. Lakisha A. Croley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 18:33 Photo ID: 6817583 VIRIN: 210830-F-YB203-001 Resolution: 920x1000 Size: 303.98 KB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TDIVE hosts “Having the Difficult Conversations” event, by MSgt Lakisha Croley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.