Senior mobility leaders watch as the final flight departs from Afghanistan

Surrounded by senior military leadership from across Scott Air Force Base, Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command Commander, watches live-drone feed from the 618th Air Operations Center as the last C-17 Globemaster III departs from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, marking the end of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan.

