Surrounded by senior military leadership from across Scott Air Force Base, Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command Commander, watches live-drone feed from the 618th Air Operations Center as the last C-17 Globemaster III departs from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, marking the end of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 17:51
|Photo ID:
|6817558
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-GH957-1001
|Resolution:
|4813x3577
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior mobility leaders watch as the final flight departs from Afghanistan, by 1st Lt. Samuel Swanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
