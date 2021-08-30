Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior mobility leaders watch as the final flight departs from Afghanistan

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Swanson 

    618th Air Operations Center (Tanker Airlift Control Center) Public Affairs

    Surrounded by senior military leadership from across Scott Air Force Base, Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command Commander, watches live-drone feed from the 618th Air Operations Center as the last C-17 Globemaster III departs from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, marking the end of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan.

